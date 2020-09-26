Pilletere Jr., PhilipPhilip Pilletere Jr., age 88, of Orange passed away on September 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Frances Dini Pilletere. Philip was born in New Haven on January 12, 1932, son of the late Philip and Carmel Panico Pilletere. He is also survived by his loving children, Michael (Donna) Pilletere of Italy, Phyllis (Edwin) Pilletere-DeLeon of CO, Donna (Scott) Williams and Philip (Kristen) Pilletere all of West Haven. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, US Army Sergeant First Class Eric (Heather) Pilletere, Kevin (Brittanea Kirby) Pilletere, Stephanie (Paul) Cavanna, Stacey (Christopher Moran) Williams, Philip and Matthew Pilletere, and his great-grandchildren Reilly, Hazel, Gianna, Nico, Liliana and Leo. He leaves behind his siblings Richard Pilletere, Patricia Leonardo and Dolores Pilletere. He was predeceased by his siblings Vito, Robert and Louis Pilletere, Rose Salzo, Gloria Smith, Ann DeCresenzo and Ronna Alexander. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Philip was a proud USMC Veteran, who served in Korea. In addition, he served as a police officer for the City of West Haven, was a former employee of Mariani Construction and a former Vice President at Blakeslee Arpaia Chapman, Inc. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Infant Church in Orange on Monday, September 28th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. The West Haven Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at