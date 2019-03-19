Piskura, Philip

Philip Paul Piskura, age 79, of West Haven, beloved husband to Ruth (Milligan) Piskura, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on October 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Alexander and Cecelia (Robstock) Piskura. Philip proudly served as a U.S. Army Green Beret. He was a graduate of Arnold College. Before retirement, Philip was a dedicated employee for the VA Hospital for 32 years as a kinseio therapist. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. The family wishes to thank the Smilow Cancer Hospital, CT Hospice Homecare and the VA Hospital staff for their compassionate care, especially Dr. Laff.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Philip is survived by his children, Matthew Piskura, Thomas (Stacia) Piskura, Ann Piskura; grandchildren, Luke, Sofia, Anna and Evan Piskura; siblings, Alexander (Janice) Piskura, Maryellen (Michael) Warseck, Bethann (Andy) Perry, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church. Meet Directly at Church. Interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Victory Chapter, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019