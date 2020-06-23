Orlando, Philip R.Philip R. Orlando, age 77, of Branford entered into rest on June 22, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Pauline Torello Orlando, on March 27, 2020. Born in New Haven on July 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Philip and Ann (Nicolelli) Orlando. After graduating from Wilbur Cross High School in 1960, he earned degrees in Accounting and Secondary Education from Quinnipiac University and a Masters Degree from the University of Bridgeport. He retired in 2002 after teaching Business Law and Accounting for almost 40 years at Wolcott High School, Wolcott, CT. Philip is survived by his two daughters, Laura Orlando Hanley (Patrick) of Old Saybrook, and Janet Orlando-Adler (Ken) of Shelton and 5 cherished grandchildren who were truly the lights of his life: His granddaughters Brianna and Jocelyn Hanley and Erin and Tanya Adler, and his only grandson, Robert Hanley. Philip is also survived by his brother, Gary Orlando (Diane) of Hamden and his nephews and their families as well as many cousins and friends. Before moving to Branford, Philip was an active parishioner for many years at St. Aedan Church in New Haven where he was a lecturer and Eucharist Minister. He enjoyed spending time with his family, meeting with friends at the West Haven Beach boardwalk, vacationing in Lake George, NY and was an avid collector of Dept. 56 village houses. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Philip's memory at The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.Visitation will take place at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green on THURSDAY, June 25th from 4-7 p.m. Due to the previous restrictions from the Coronavirus pandemic, a Mass of Christian burial will take place for both Philip AND his wife Pauline, at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford on FRIDAY at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery West Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website,