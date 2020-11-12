Pereira Sr., Philip R.
Phillip "Phil" R. Pereira Sr., 72, of North Haven, formerly of West Haven, died peacefully on November 11, 2020 after a short illness at Yale New Haven Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Phil's family wishes to extend special thanks to all the great caregivers at Yale New Haven Hospital who gave their devoted and compassionate care to him during his final weeks. Phil was the beloved husband of the late Anna Marie Capasso Montano Pereira. He was born in West Haven on May 18, 1948, son of the late Myer and Isabelle Johnson Pereira. Phil was a lifelong resident of West Haven prior to moving to North Haven six years ago. He worked in retail and sales for most of his career, as the manager of Big and Tall Men's Apparel and at JoS. A. Bank in Orange. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, listening to Doo-wop music, relaxing at the beach, spending time with his family, and cooking (including his famous seafood stuffed lobster). Phil is survived by his son Phillip Pereira Jr. and his wife Gina of Milford; his daughter Melissa Pereira of West Haven; three grandchildren, Matteao and Lia Petruzziello, and Harlow Pereira; his sister Linda (Richard) Howe; and many other loving extended family members and friends.
There will be no hours for visitation. All services will be private, in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phil's name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website atwww.westhavenfuneral.com