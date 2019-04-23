Coy, Phillip A.

Phillip A. "Phil" Coy, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Wendy (Williams) Coy.

Phil was born November 27, 1954 in Weymouth, MA to the late Claire May (Demarest) Coy and the late Charles W. Coy. Besides his wife, Phil is survived by his brother, Stephen Coy and his wife, Violet (Lee), of Branchburg, NJ, nephews, Timothy and Jeremy Coy, and niece, Christine Coy.

He was employed by mcaConnect as the Managing Director of Business Transformation Practices.

Visitation will be held, Friday, April 26th, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Wellspring Church, 222 Lincoln St., Berlin, CT 06037. A memorial service will immediately commence from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., followed by a light luncheon. Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Cheshire Hillside Cemetery, 166 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Phil's honor to either the GoFundMe Campaign https://www.gofundme.com/manage/help-for-phil-amp-wendy# to help offset medical expenses or the private foundation, GemMaker. Checks should be made out to Wendy Coy with GemMaker in the memo and mailed to P. O. Box 270786, West Hartford, CT 06127. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019