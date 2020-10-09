1/1
Phillip J. Violano Jr.
Violano, Jr, Phillip J
Philip J. Violano, Jr., 67, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in New Haven on February 11, 1953 and was the son of the late Philip J. and Carlene A. Tuthill Violano, Sr. Philip worked at SNET for over 15 years and later opened James Phillips Luggage which he co-owned with his best friend for over 35 years, James Cuticello. Beloved brother of Sharon, Mark (Ria), Paul (Pina) and Carl (Gil) Violano. Loving uncle to Mark, Melissa, Paul, Alix, Cristina, Marcella, Nicholas, Matthew, Giana, Daniela and Amalia. Also survived by his great-nephews.
The visiting hours will be Sunday, Oct. 11th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Havens family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Monday morning, Oct. 12th at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. (masks and social distancing required for all services) Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
