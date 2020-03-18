New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip T. White Sr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip T. White Sr. Obituary
White, Sr., Phillip T.
Philip T. White, Sr., 76, of New Haven, departed this life on March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis White. Mr. White was born in Suffolk, VA on April 19, 1943, a son of the late Collins Clarence White, Sr. and Maeanna White. Prior to retiring, he was employed at Sargent Manufacturing as a Polisher. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Phillip T. White, Jr.; daughter, Starrlurice White; brothers, Richard White (Iris) and Otis White (Rose); sisters, Betty Jean Bagley, Juanita Gamble (Clarence) and Georgia Mae Neal; sisters in-law, Roberta Proctor and Virginia Ivory; a brother-in-law, Donald Thompson; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Collins Clarence White, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Henry Bagley.
A celebration of Mr. White's life and legacy will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -