White, Sr., Phillip T.
Philip T. White, Sr., 76, of New Haven, departed this life on March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis White. Mr. White was born in Suffolk, VA on April 19, 1943, a son of the late Collins Clarence White, Sr. and Maeanna White. Prior to retiring, he was employed at Sargent Manufacturing as a Polisher. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Phillip T. White, Jr.; daughter, Starrlurice White; brothers, Richard White (Iris) and Otis White (Rose); sisters, Betty Jean Bagley, Juanita Gamble (Clarence) and Georgia Mae Neal; sisters in-law, Roberta Proctor and Virginia Ivory; a brother-in-law, Donald Thompson; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Collins Clarence White, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Henry Bagley.
A celebration of Mr. White's life and legacy will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020