Cuomo, Philomena "Dolly" Angelina

Philomena "Dolly" Angelina Cuomo, 94, of East Haven passed away peacefully June 7, 2019 at the Madison House. She was the wife of the late George Cuomo. Born in New Haven on September 1, 1924 the daughter of Lawrence Torre and Marie Naclerio Torre, Philomena worked for Fair Manufacturing and Sero Shirtmakers for many years. She was a member of the East Haven Senior Center and enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, baking, and loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Ronald) Mazzucco, Anthony (Clorinda) Cuomo, Maria (William) Cofrances, and the late George Cuomo. Sister of the late Anthony, Ralph, Carmen, and Peter Torre. Grandmother of Lisa and Ben Mazzucco, Gemma Kay, Nicola Dean, George, Amanda, and Anthony Cuomo, and Shelby and William Cofrances. Great-grandmother of RJ and Tyler Listro, Alexandria and Ashley Mazzucco, Gracie Kay, and Landon and Luca Dean.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, from 9:00-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Philomena's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019