Figuenick, Philomena "Phyllis" Appi
Philomena "Phyllis" Appi Figuenick, 94, of West Haven passed away April 20, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Wife of 59 years to the late Merlin Figuenick, Sr. Beloved mother of Margaret (Joseph) Iwanczuk of Branford and Merlin (Michele) Figuenick, Jr. of West Haven. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Stacy and Joseph Iwanczuk, Jr. Phyllis was born in New Haven on November 26, 1925 a daughter of the late Guistino and Bonaventura Rispoli Appi. She resided at the Seacrest Retirement Center in West Haven the past 10 years where she was loved and received excellent care by the wonderful staff. She worked for the U S Postal Service on Brewery St. in New Haven until her retirement. Phyllis was predeceased by sisters, Christine Garguilo, Annette Patchett, Madeline DeLieto and brothers, Tobia, James, Joseph and Andrew Appi.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020