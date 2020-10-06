1/
Philomena Collucci
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collucci, Philomena
Philomena Collucci, age 94 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Philip Collucci, died on Monday, October 5, 2020. Philomena was born in Waterbury, CT on June 29, 1926 to the late Charles and Mary Santora Mariano. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. Survivors include her children, Gary Collucci (Lynn) of Milford and Patricia Wysocki (William) of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley Williams (Ted) of Seymour and Heather Brown (Matthew) of Orange; great-granddaughter, Tegan Rose Brown; and brother, Donald Mariano (Bridget) of Naugatuck.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 8th at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. Calling Hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online condolence, please visit,
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Saint Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved