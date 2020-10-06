Collucci, Philomena
Philomena Collucci, age 94 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Philip Collucci, died on Monday, October 5, 2020. Philomena was born in Waterbury, CT on June 29, 1926 to the late Charles and Mary Santora Mariano. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. Survivors include her children, Gary Collucci (Lynn) of Milford and Patricia Wysocki (William) of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley Williams (Ted) of Seymour and Heather Brown (Matthew) of Orange; great-granddaughter, Tegan Rose Brown; and brother, Donald Mariano (Bridget) of Naugatuck.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 8th at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. Calling Hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
