Fucci Ursini, Philomena
Philomena "Fanny" Fucci Ursini of Madison, formerly of Morris Cove, New Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Louis Ursini, Sr. for the past 68 years. Fanny was born in Yonkers, NY on March 17, 1933 to the late Louis and Celia Diamante Fucci. Fanny retired from Echlin Manufacturing Company after several years of service. After retirement, she later worked as a lunch mother for the East Haven School System. She, along with her husband were longtime volunteers for the Annex YMA Little League. Fanny liked going to the casinos, playing poker at the Madison Senior Center and gin with her husband. She leaves behind her son Louis Jr., his wife Cindy and two gransdons, James and Nicholas whom she loved and cherished with all her heart. She leaves a sister, Anna Pepe of West Haven, many close cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Fanny was predeceased by two brothers, Fred and John Fucci and one sister, Angelena Fucci.
There will be no calling hours. Family and friends may go directly to St. Bernadette Church, Townsend Ave., New Haven Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. for a memorial mass. Interment of ashes will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit easthavenmemorial.com and sign Fanny's guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 22, 2020.