(Guglietta) Migliore, Philomena

Philomena "Minnie" (Guglietta) Migliore, 94, of Glastonbury, died Feb. 6 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Paul J. Migliore. She was born in Hartford and raised in Farmington. Minnie graduated from Farmington High School in 1942. She worked at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for 20 years, retiring in 1988. She was a longtime member of the Angel Collectors Club of America and collected angels from all over the world. She leaves a daughter, Paula Crombie (David) of New Haven, director of the Department of Social Work at Yale-New Haven Hospital; two sons, Donald Migliore (Deborah) of Hartford and Frank Migliore (Leola) of Portland; five grandchildren, Noelle Crombie (Mark) of Portland, Oregon, Tiffney Almeida (Sandro) of Ellington, Stacey Maldonado (Miguel) of Hartford; Anthony Migliore (Nicole) of Portland, Michelle Hetrick (Tyler) of Portland; and eight great-grandchildren, Natalie and Emma Maldonado of Hartford, Mallory and Isabella Almeida of Ellington, Sophia, Ella and Nora Halpern of Portland, Oregon and Madison Migliore of Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at St. Paul Church, Glastonbury. Mourners are requested to go directly to the church. Burial will be at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Make a Wish Connecticut, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, Connecticut, 06611. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home of Glastonbury is handling arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Carissima Minnie, Che Dio ti benedica. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019