Pham, Phuong
For over 40 years, the doors on Phuong Thi Pham's home on Long Hill Road in Guilford were always open. Friends and family often gathered in her kitchen and dining room to enjoy one of her many authentic Vietnamese dishes, including pho and spring rolls. Everyone was always welcome regardless of the day of the week. She was a phenomenal chef, recognized by the New York Times in the early 1980s. Food is how Phuong showed her love. She was the epitome of a consummate mother and cook. Having fled Vietnam in 1975 in search of a better life for her family, Phuong achieved her dream of sending all her children to college or vocational school. Her kindness, generosity, and strong work ethic are among her most admirable qualities. Phuong's entire life was one of sacrifice. She did it all for the benefit of the ones she loved most, her children and grandchildren. Phuong did her best to be present for all of those in her immediate and extended family -- from births and communions to graduations and weddings, she was certain to be there. In turn, they were present when she died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Phuong was 73. She was predeceased by her brother Chau Van Pham and leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Khanh Van Nguyen. Phuong is the beloved mother of Chien, Chinh, Thanh-Thanh (Trieu Le), and Peace (James Driscoll). She is also the beloved grandmother of Sara and Christine Nguyen, and Sophia and Alexandra Driscoll. Visiting hours will be held on Friday at Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 1315 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT from 8:00 until 9:15 a.m. with a private memorial service immediately following at St. George Cemetery, Route 77, Guilford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association
, American Cancer Society
, and/or American Diabetes Association
. Funeral arrangements by Hawley Lincoln Memorial Funeral Services, Guilford (203-453-5790).