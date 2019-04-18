|
Stevens, Phyllis A.
In Hamden, April 17, 2019, Phyllis A. Stevens, 91, of Hamden. Beloved wife of John W. Stevens. Loving mother of Bill Stevens (Patricia) of Hamden, Gary Stevens (Veronica) of Hamden, Ted Stevens (Kathryn) of North Haven and Diane Stevens (Ed) of Newton, MA, sister of Samuel Amato of Roswell, GA, Joan Amato of Pinehurst, NC, and Judy Conard of Flemington, NJ. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Matt, Teddy, Tara and Erin, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Louis and Salvatore Amato. Phyllis was born in New Haven on September 30, 1927 daughter of the late Costantino and Rea Silvia Ciardiello Amato. Prior to her retirement Phyllis was the business manager of the Mathematics Dept. at Yale University where she worked for over 30 years. Funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Soup Kitchen, 930 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019