Phyllis Ann Butler
1950 - 2020
Butler, Phyllis Ann
On Monday, June 1, 2020 we lost a beautiful and loving soul Phyllis Ann (Bell) Butler, 69. Phyllis was born September 16, 1950 in New Haven, Connecticut, to Charles Bell Sr. (deceased) and Christine (Williams) Bell (deceased).
Phyllis grew up in West Haven, Connecticut and attended West Haven High School. Through her love of numbers, she started her career with Seaboard Oil as an Accounting clerk. Phyllis later worked for Sargents in the New Haven, CT area. From Sargents she worked for Nationwide Insurance Co. in Wallingford, CT. Nationwide later transferred her department to the Columbus, OH where she graciously accepted the relocation offer. Phyllis retired from Nationwide Insurance Co. and her love for family drew her to Massachusetts where she resided until her passing.
Phyllis was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend dedicated to setting a foundation of faith, hope and love for her family. Phyllis had a smile that would light up a room, a contagious laugh bringing you to laughter, and a comedic way of storytelling especially about her family. Phyllis saw value in everything. Her ability to transform discarded items into beautiful objects was amazing. A trait that was instilled by her father Charles Bell Sr. who in 1962, founded the first African American refuge company in West Haven, CT. CJ Bell & Son Refuge Co.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Cynthia Jackson (Ronald), Bianca Butler, daughter-in-law, Tylisa (Payne) Butler, grandchildren Tiffany Hall, Taron Payne-Moore, Michael Butler Jr., and Mia Butler. She will be dearly missed by her siblings: Doreen Bell, Alexander Bell Sr. (Jessie), great-grandchild Taron Larynn Moore, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Phyllis was predeceased by Thomas Butler III (husband), Michael Butler Sr. (son), and Charles Bell Jr. (brother)
A private service will be held for Phyllis and a public memorial will be held at a later date. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Phyllis's tribute page.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 2, 2020.
