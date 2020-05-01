Barbato, Phyllis

Phyllis (Ciarleglio) Barbato, 91, of Branford, CT (formerly a 57 year resident of North Haven, CT)

Born June 20, 1928 in New Haven CT, to parents, Antonette (Scillia) Ciarleglio and Eugene Ciarleglio

Passed April 8, 2020

She was predeceased by husband of 48 years William J. Barbato, and brothers Eugene, Robert and Anthony Ciarleglio.

Phyllis leaves behind beloved daughter Amy Barbato (Donn Cornell) of Guilford, CT., as well as several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Whitney Secretarial School, she was hired by the North's Insurance Agency, where she had an award-winning career of over 30 years. Testament to her integrity, knowledge, and personalized service, she was loved by her "insureds" many of whom remained very close friends throughout her life. Upon retiring at 62, she enjoyed many healthy years doing the things she loved best… lunches out with her husband, trips to Cape Cod, and shopping with her daughter. She also kept up a disciplined exercise routine, walking 3 miles a day, and later attending Curves 3 days a week, up to age 87.

At age 88 Phyllis moved to assisted living and made a new community of friends at The Hearth at Gardenside, Branford, where she participated in her favorite activities. She enjoyed the weekly live music, (especially when her daughter attended), making arts & crafts and her exercise classes with Christy. She also loved visits from her niece Nadine, and good friend Carol. She was well-liked there, known as sweet-natured, humorous, easy-going, and friendly to all.

She continued to most enjoy outings of all kinds, going for manicures, to the casino and many dinners at her favorite restaurants with her daughter Amy, and Donn, whom she considered like her son-in-law. She was also known to Donn's grandchildren as "Gramma Pill."

Phyllis led a beautiful, long, full life until it was time to leave us. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed, but is forever with us and in our hearts.

Her family looks forward to gathering in celebration of her life at a future safe time. Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

We LOVE you Pill. #Forever



