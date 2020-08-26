1/1
Phyllis Barbetto
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbetto, Phyllis
Phyllis A. Barbetto, 76, of West Haven, CT, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Born on August 26, 1943 in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Margaret (Tomaso) Barbetto.
Phyllis retired from the Veterans Administration where she was the office manager for many years before her retirement.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Lisa Iannotti and Anthony J. (Sharon) Iannotti; her grandchildren, Tayler Bennet, Gianna Iannotti, James Wetmore, Jordan Wetmore and Anthony Iannotti, Jr.; her brothers, Anthony (Ni), Nicolas (Patricia) and James (Anna) Barbetto of Kenneth City, FL; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend of over 50 years, Sheila Vozzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwariorproject.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved