Barbetto, Phyllis
Phyllis A. Barbetto, 76, of West Haven, CT, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Born on August 26, 1943 in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Margaret (Tomaso) Barbetto.
Phyllis retired from the Veterans Administration where she was the office manager for many years before her retirement.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Lisa Iannotti and Anthony J. (Sharon) Iannotti; her grandchildren, Tayler Bennet, Gianna Iannotti, James Wetmore, Jordan Wetmore and Anthony Iannotti, Jr.; her brothers, Anthony (Ni), Nicolas (Patricia) and James (Anna) Barbetto of Kenneth City, FL; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend of over 50 years, Sheila Vozzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
