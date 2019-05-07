Orlando, Phyllis C.

Phyllis C. Orlando of Branford died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1931 in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Vincent and Florence DellVecchio Mase. Phyllis is survived by her children, David Orlando (Jeanne), Ernest Orlando (Jo-Ann), Lita Blitz (the late David Blitz) and Kris Orlando (Elizabeth). She also leaves three siblings: Marie Fucci, Victor and Gennaro Mase, in addition to her ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Vincent, Michael, Edward and Ernest Mase. Phyllis was an avid reader, as well as a devoted Yankees fan. She enjoyed nothing more than cooking and sharing holidays with her children and grandchildren, especially during Christmas. Her family would like to thank the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice for all of their love and support.

Funeral from the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Friday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Visitation prior to the funeral from 8:30 to 9:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2019