Phyllis Cosenza Melillo
Melillo, Phyllis Cosenza
Entered into rest, August 10, 2020, Phyllis Melillo, 95 of East Haven; beloved wife of the late Cosmo Melillo; loving mother of David and Katherine Melillo and Jane (David) Devore; sister of the late Anita Amendola, Irene Pardee and Gloria T. Adler. Grandmother of Kristen (Steven) Repa; also survived by her great-grandson Forrest and several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a loving mother and devout Catholic who loved teaching Catechism to first graders at St. Vincents for many years. She will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service and celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at a later date. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 13, 2020.
