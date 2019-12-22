|
Davis, Phyllis
Phyllis H. Davis, of Milford, beloved wife of 56 years of the late George Willlis Davis, Jr., passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019. She is now reunited with George, who recently passed on August 13, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Julius and Fern Rodzvilla, she had been a Milford resident for over 50 years. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, Phyllis worked as an electronics inspector for various companies throughout her career. She was a lifelong active parishioner of Trinity-St. Michael's Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry and Chairwoman of the Altar Guild. Whenever there was a function at the Church, Phyllis could be found helping run and organize the event. She was a volunteer for the Stratford EMT services. A breast cancer survivor, she was very active in breast cancer programs and lovingly knitted well over 100 shawls for patients. Her greatest joy in life however was spending time with her beloved family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She is survived by two beloved children, James George Davis of Milford and Ellen L. Vance and her husband Lee of East Haven; seven loving grandchildren, Brianna, Morgan, Brandon, Mackenzie, Michael, Kaitlyn and Kristen, and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield with the Rev. Rowena Kemp officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family Friday from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a contribution in Phyllis's memory to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Center, (checks made payable to NPBC/BHF), 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 23, 2019