Phyllis Depillo

DEPILLO, PHYLLIS
Phyllis (Philomena) Marie DePillo, age 96, formerly of North Haven passed away on October 9th, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent, daughter of the late Stephen and Julia Carangelo Viviani, sister of the late Joseph (Mary) Viviani, Albert (Elaine) Viviani and Carmel (Nickolas), sister-in-law of the late Marie DePillo. She is survived by sons Vincent (Victoria) of Westport, CT and Stephen of Leland, NC, a granddaughter Olivia Consoli of Westport, CT, several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was educated in the New Haven area and graduated from the former Commercial High School and attended McKeown Business College. She worked for Mutual Benefit of Omaha Insurance Company. After raising her family, she worked as a supervisor and development coordinator for various health organizations before retiring from the American Heart Association
Friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. (masks and social distancing required for all services) If donations are desired please make them in memory of Phyllis to a charity of one's choice
. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.