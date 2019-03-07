Tucker, Phyllis Dimock

Phyllis Dimock Tucker, age 73, of the Huntington section of Shelton, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Griffin Hospital, Derby. She was born on June 9, 1945 in Bridgeport.

She is the daughter of the late Leroy Dimock & Virginia Shelton (Hubbell) Tucker. Phyllis graduated from Shelton High School in 1964. She played trumpet and baritone horn and was elected the first female President of the Shelton High School Band. She had a career as a certified surgical technologist at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven for over 40 years. She was an active parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Huntington. Phyllis was predeceased by her brother, Edgar Sterling Tucker. She is survived by her partner Carol Ann Enscoe; brother Christopher Hubbell Tucker and his wife, Christine (Ameno) and nephews Christopher and Brian and nieces Julie and Lauren of Shelton; Sister-in-Law Hortensia (Orozco) Tucker and nieces and their husbands, Capella Virginia (Tucker) and Patrick Plourde of Pearland, Texas, and Alphecca Cora (Tucker) and Ron Nguyen of Frisco, Texas; five grand-nieces, two grand-nephews, and many cousins. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Huntington. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The family requests that memorial donations be made to St Paul's Episcopal Church, Shelton. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, has been entrusted with arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019