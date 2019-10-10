|
|
Kingsbury, Phyllis
Phyllis Coffin Kingsbury, 87, departed this life on October 1, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. John Kingsbury.
Phyllis was born on October 5, 1931 in Newark, NJ, the only child of the late Dr. Henry Francis and Helen Henry Coffin. She received a BA in Music from Connecticut College, Master's degree from William Patterson College, and a degree of Doctor of Education in Educational Management from the University of Bridgeport. Phyllis was a resident of Bethany for 32 years. She was a teacher, reading specialist and administrator in Woodbridge Elementary Schools for 23 years retiring in 1992. For many years she was the church organist at First Church of Christ located in Bethany, CT and at Ashlar Village Sunday afternoon worship.
She is survived by a son Peter Coffin Hodgins of Texas; a stepdaughter Barbara Kingsbury Morris of Torrington; Stepsons John E. Aeschbury of Ohio and David E. Kingsbury of Delaware, five step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Pond Ridge activity room, Ashlar Village, Wallingford, CT. Burial at Center Cemetery in Coventry will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts should be given to the . B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2019