Morra, Phyllis L.
Phyllis Lillian (Daniels) Morra, 88, of North Haven, wife of 57 years to the late Alfred Morra, passed away at Connecticut Hospice on September 26, 2019. Born in West Haven on May 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Herbert S. and Lillian (Williams) Daniels. She was a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1949. She is survived by her brother-in-law Charles V. Morra (Jacqueline) of VA; nephews Michael J. Morra (June) of West Haven, William D. Daniels (Ruby) of TN, John J. Daniels of Long Island, NY, and Anthony and Dominic Morra, both of VA; nieces Patricia Aceto (Michael) and Michele Morra, both of East Haven, Megan Huffman (Rob) of NC, Mikelle Bonan (Michael) of VA; grandnieces Amy Crossman (Kevin) of FL, Sharrah Daniels of TX, Stephanie Ferraiolo of Branford, and Brennan Huffman of NC; grandnephews Michael F. Aceto, Jr. (Megan) of Waterbury, William D. Daniels, Jr. of TX, Zack Daniels of NM, Colton and Aidan Crossman of FL, Jordan and Drew Huffman of NC, and Robert J. Beyer, III of TX. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Alfred, her brother William H. Daniels, and sister-in-law Marianna. Phyllis worked as a secretary for many years at the former Meriden Hospital, Equipment Sales Co., and High Meadows in Hamden, as well as at the Hospital of St. Raphael. She was a member of the former North Haven Art Guild, Animal Haven, and the Hospital of St. Raphael Auxiliary. She loved dogs, horses, and wildlife.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. If desired, friends may make memorial gifts to any of the following organizations: Rap-A-Pony, 995 North Farms Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492; Return to Freedom Wild Horse Sanctuary, P.O. Box 926, Lompoc, CA 93438; The World Wildlife Fund, P.O. Box 96555, Washington, DC 20077; AmeriCares Foundation, 88 Hamilton Ave., Stamford, CT 06902; The Salvation Army; or The . Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. To send condolences to Phyllis's family, please see:
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019