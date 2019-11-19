|
DYNIA, PHYLLIS MADZAK
Saturday, November 16, 2019 Phyllis Madzak Dynia of Madison passed peacefully at Watrous Nursing Center, Madison. Wife of the late Col. Joyhn Dynia (US Army ret.) Phyllis was born in New Haven on June 2, 1920 daughter of the late Antoni and Eva (Swistak) Madzak.
As the wife of an Army officer, she lived in various locations throughout the United States as well as in Japan and the Azores.
Mother of Thomas Dynia of Austin, TX and John Dynia, who predeceased her on Feb. 5, 2019. She is also survived by her sister Beatrice Oberle of Guilford and and sister in law Lisa Madzak of East Haven. Predeceased by her brothers, Stanley and Joseph Madzak and sisters, Helen Madzak and Anna Heeran.
While John was stationed at Ft. Bliss the Dynia's enjoyed the Santa Fe Opera, and made acquaintances with George R.R. Martin.
Services will be held privately at the CT State Veteran Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to Beagle Freedom Project, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #534 Valley Village, CA 91607. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019