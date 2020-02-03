|
|
McGouldrick, Phyllis
Phyllis T. McGouldrick, 94, of Wallingford, wife of the late James J. McGouldrick, passed away February 2, 2020 at Masonicare. She was born in New Haven on June 20, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jessie (Bartlett) Tyson. Phyllis worked at Langley Airfield in Virginia during WWII. She then worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company in New Haven before raising her family in Hamden. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Lavalettte and her husband, David, of Wallingford and Wendy Jo Stalker and her husband, Timothy of Spencertown, New York; and two grandchildren, LeighAnn Lavalette and James Lavalette.
Phyllis' family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to The Masonicare Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492 (visit www.masonicare.org) or made to the . For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020