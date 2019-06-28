|
|
McKay, Phyllis
Phyllis "Goggie" Maresca McKay 94, of East Haven beloved wife of the late James W. McKay, Sr. passed away on June 28, 2019 in CT Hospice. Loving mother of James W. (Lisa) McKay, Jr. of Branford, Kenneth W. McKay and Margaret "Pegi" (Robert) Vedder all of East Haven and the late Susan McKay Pascarella. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Phyllis was born in New Haven on July 25, 1924 daughter of the late Eugene and Anna Kastancuk Maresca.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on TUESDAY morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Haven Animal Shelter, 183 Commerce St., East Haven, CT 06512. Sign Phyllis's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019