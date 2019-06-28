New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis McKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis McKay


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis McKay Obituary
McKay, Phyllis
Phyllis "Goggie" Maresca McKay 94, of East Haven beloved wife of the late James W. McKay, Sr. passed away on June 28, 2019 in CT Hospice. Loving mother of James W. (Lisa) McKay, Jr. of Branford, Kenneth W. McKay and Margaret "Pegi" (Robert) Vedder all of East Haven and the late Susan McKay Pascarella. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Phyllis was born in New Haven on July 25, 1924 daughter of the late Eugene and Anna Kastancuk Maresca.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on TUESDAY morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Haven Animal Shelter, 183 Commerce St., East Haven, CT 06512. Sign Phyllis's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now