Phyllis Nastri
1937 - 2020
Nastri, Phyllis
Phyllis Nastri, 83, of East Haven, passed away November 23, 2020 at Whispering Pines. She was born September 5, 1937 in New Haven to the late Louis and Antoinette (Console) Nastri. Phyllis is survived by her two sisters, Lettie St. Laurent (Steven) of Branford and Antoinette Capone (widow of Fred) of New Haven. Phyllis is also survived by her two nephews, Mark Wixted (Dana) of MA and Fred Capone Jr. of New Haven along with many cousins. Phyllis was formerly employed at First New Haven Bank. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and especially spending time with her family and the "Cousins Club."
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Masks will be required while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
