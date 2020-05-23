Farace, Phyllis NiroPhyllis Niro Farace, 82, of Orange, passed away May 21, 2020 at the Hospital of Saint Raphael. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Gerald Farace. Phyllis was born December 7th 1937 in Baranello, Province of Campobasso, Italy, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Anna (Colagiovanni) Niro. She leaves behind her loving sons, David Farace of Boynton Beach FL., Richard (Janice) Farace of Orange, her adoring grandchildren Gerald ll, Mary, Maria of Orange and Michael of San Jose CA. She also leaves her brother Michael Niro of Boca Raton FL and is predeceased by her brothers, Frank Niro, Nicholas Niro and Carl Niro.Phyllis came to America at the age of 12 from humble beginnings. She married Gerald on May 30, 1959. Together, side-by-side, they owned and operated FARACE'S MARKET in Orange CT. from 1968 to 1984 until Gerald's passing. Thereafter, Phyllis continued running the store with her sons and family-like employees until her retirement in 2000. To this day, loyal customers share their heart-warming memories of the town grocery store, reminiscing about the traditional holiday staples, the aroma of her baked goods, and the friendly, welcoming greetings they would receive. Customers became more like family and friends than just patrons.Phyllis will be most remembered by her family for her love, wisdom, generosity and most of all the sharing of her Italian heritage through her cooking and life's experiences. Nonni, as she was called by her grandchildren, always looked forward to their phone calls, asking for their favorites, whether it be her homemade cavatelli, meat sauce, chicken cutlets, cookies, pies or her chocolate cake which is referred to as her, "Masterpiece." They were always eager to listen to her life stories as a little girl in Italy, traveling to a new country, marrying her husband, the store and her work ethic.Phyllis was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Holy Infant Church in Orange where she volunteered, was a member of the Women's Guild and former member of the Parish Council. She was a former volunteer for the Saint Raphael's Auxiliary.Phyllis will also be fondly remembered sitting at her kitchen table with her book full of prayers that she religiously said every morning before she started her day. If she was unable to attend Sunday Mass due to health, weather or the recent pandemic, She would spend her day finding comfort and spiritual healing, watching up to 3 Masses.. Her family finds comfort through her unconditional love and devotion to her faith.Due to the current Covid pandemic, all service will be held privately on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Infant Church 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. 06477. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website: