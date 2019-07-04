Home

Phyllis Panza Giordano

Phyllis Panza Giordano"My Amazing Mom" Eight years have passed Since you went away, The years fly by and your presence is near A special sign or symbol, and then a tear. So much has happened And I wish you were here. You would be helping me Heal from my injuries and fears. I only find comfort knowing You and Popsie are together again, As you dance step by step, Across the gates of heaven. I love you and miss you each day, And in my heart, you will always stay. Love Always, "DOLL" Your daughter, Marianne Miller XXXOOO
Published in New Haven Register on July 4, 2019
