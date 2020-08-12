Phyllis Parcells, Colonel USAF (Ret)Colonel USAF (Ret), Phyllis Parcells passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 86 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Palm Harbor, FL after a brief illness.Phyllis was born March, 2 1934 in New Haven, CT. She was the daughter of Alfred and Pauline Parcells of New Haven, CT. She leaves behind two brothers Robert (deceased) and Alan Parcells of Madison, CT and a longtime special friend and companion Bernice Halfon (deceased) along with nieces and nephews Robert (Beth) Parcells, Paula (Edward) Wendland, David (deceased) Parcells, Christopher (Amy) Parcells, and grandnieces and nephews Edward, Eric Wendland, Sarah, William Parcells, Mathew, Jenna Parcells, Mason, Hannah Parcells.She will be most remembered for her distinguished 26 year USAF career in the Air Force Nurse Corps.Her career spanned 26 years as an Air force Staff Nurse at Stead AFB, Reno Nevada, Clark AFB, Philippines, and Westover AFB Springfield, MA. She then became a Flight nurse at McGuire AFB, NJ. Next assignment took her to Elmendorf AFB Anchorage Alaska as a charge nurse for Pediatric, and Emergency services. While there, she witnessed the great 1964 Alaska earthquake. Next assignment to Otis AFB Cape Cod where she was once again was charge nurse for Emergency services. Moving on she then came home to be the AF nurse advisor at Air Force Recruiting Service New Haven, CT from 1970-1971. During the Vietnam War, she was once again assigned to the Philippines as the Chief Nurse where she supervised 58 flight nurses whose mission was to evacuate wounded soldiers out of Vietnam for specialized care at military facilities throughout the Far East. She was awarded the Air Force Air Medal for flying 50 missions over enemy fire. Upon returning to the US, she was assigned to Altus AFB Oklahoma as the Chief Nurse and promoted to Colonel. Another Chief Nurse assignment took her to sunny, Florida at Homestead AFB, Florida. Next a great opportunity developed to be part of Inspector General Team where she traveled throughout the US and overseas inspecting military hospitals for compliance to standards set forth by the Joint Commission of Hospital Accreditation. In her last assignment, she was assigned as Chief Nurse at MacDill AFB, FL, where she retired after an exciting 26-year career. In addition to the AF Air Medal, Colonel Parcells was awarded numerous military medals including the Meritorious Service, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Air Force Longevity Service, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign. During her retirement in Palm Harbor, Florida, Colonel Parcells enjoyed many rounds of golf, winning numerous trophies. She was also active in various military and civilian organizations such as the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and the Society of Air Force Nurses (SAFN) where she held various officer positions in these organizations.Services were held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home on Saturday July 11 in Palm Harbor, FL. Burial at a future date will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. Contribution can be made to Women's Memorial Foundation, 200 North Glebe Rd., Arlington VA 22203.