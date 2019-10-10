|
Civitello, Phyllis Rose
Phyllis Rose (Lotto) Civitello, age 102 of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in New Haven on November 12, 1916 to the late John and Angelina Paceleo Lotto, and had resided in Hamden for most of her life. She was the beloved wife of sixty three years to the late Sylvester Civitello. Phyllis had worked as a secretary for the Connecticut State Medical Examining Board. She is the loving mother of Eleanor (Frank) Pucillo of Bethany and Joseph (the late Carol) Civitello of Northford, the proud grandmother of Frank (Sherryl) Pucillo, Jr., John (Denise) Pucillo and Janet (Brian) Walker of Bethany, Mary (Andrew R.) Shamansky of Prospect, Toby (Kenneth) Neubig of Northford and Dana (Wayne) Juniver of North Branford, great-grandmother to fourteen, and great-great-grandmother to four. She is also survived by two sisters, Edith Banner of Orange and Mary Franco of Hamden. She was predeceased by three brothers, Anthony, Albert and Andrew Lotto, and two sisters, Amelia "Millie" DeMatteo and Carmel (Gay) Pucillo. Her life was a living example of a Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32-"And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Phyllis' family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Monday, October 14th at 10:30 a.m, for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or www.hospice.com/donate
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2019