Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
1953 - 2020
Phyllis Rosell Obituary
Rosell, Phyllis
Phyllis Rosell of Orange, Connecticut passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was 66 years old. She is survived by her daughter Melanie (Zalman) McDonald and her husband Chris of Jaffrey, NH; son Benjamin Zalman and his wife Cassandra of Irvine, CA; her three grandchildren, Henry and Josephine McDonald, and Paige Zalman; and her brother Alan Rosell and his wife Judy of Scottsdale, AZ.
Phyllis was the youngest of five children born to Milton and Sophie Rosell in Queens, NY, on March 12, 1953. She was homeschooled throughout her childhood and would go on to earn an associate's degree from Nassau Community College. She worked as a legal secretary at the law offices of Alvin Goidell in Manhattan. As a young wife and mother, Phyllis was an active parent volunteer at Turkey Hill Elementary School, and was a member of the Wepawaug Chapter of Hadassah where she enjoyed many rewarding friendships.
Family was very important to Phyllis, and much like her mother, Sophie, she practiced and maintained a reverence for Jewish holidays and traditions, including a repertoire of amazing recipes which she shared freely. She excelled at fiber arts, had a love of all things Broadway especially singing along to the likes of Barbra Streisand and Linda Eder. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially those who saw her many talents and abilities and made persistent efforts to help her enjoy life's opportunities and gifts.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents Milton and Sophie Rosell, and her siblings Richard Rosell, Carol Tendler, and Elayne Dimenstein.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Morning February 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St. New Haven with Interment services to follow at Hebrew Benefit Assoc. Cemetery, 3 Brocket Place, East Haven, CT. Donations to honor the memory of Phyllis Rosell can be made to Ahavas Achim Synagogue in Keene, NH or to The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research www.fwpr.org. To sign an on line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 3, 2020
