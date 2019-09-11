|
Russo, Phyllis
Phyllis D. Russo of East Haven, CT passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on November 28, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Pat and Pauline Russo and grew up in West Haven. Survived by a brother Pat J. Russo, and a nephew Pat T. Russo. She worked for Tuttle Golf Clothing in Wallingford, CT and more recently at HR Block in East Haven. Phyllis was a loving and caring person to all that knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 17 at 9:00AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019