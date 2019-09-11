Home

Services
Our Lady of Victory Church
600 Jones Hill Rd
West Haven, CT 06516
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
600 Jones Hill Rd.
West Haven, CT
Phyllis Russo Obituary
Russo, Phyllis
Phyllis D. Russo of East Haven, CT passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on November 28, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Pat and Pauline Russo and grew up in West Haven. Survived by a brother Pat J. Russo, and a nephew Pat T. Russo. She worked for Tuttle Golf Clothing in Wallingford, CT and more recently at HR Block in East Haven. Phyllis was a loving and caring person to all that knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 17 at 9:00AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019
