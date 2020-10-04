1/1
Phyllis T. Onofrio
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Onofrio, Phyllis T.
Phyllis T. Onofrio, 81, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2020, at Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore S. Onofrio. Mrs. Onofrio was born in Derby on July 21, 1939, daughter of the late Charles and Fannie Voccia Matto. She grew up in Derby and resided in Ansonia since marriage. Phyllis was employed as the office manager for Dr. Carlos Schweitzer and later for Dr. Bruce Brennan until her retirement. She deeply cared for her family and prided herself with a meticulous home. Phyllis enjoyed cooking, bargain shopping, couponing and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by a loving and devoted son, Mark J. Onofrio Sr. of Ansonia, brothers, Joseph Matto (Janet) of Prospect and Richard Matto of Derby, cherished grandchildren, Jeanette Onofrio of FL, Mark J. Onofrio Jr. (Katie) of Ansonia, Joshua Onofrio of Beacon Falls and Matthew Verrinder and Abby Grace Verrinder of Naugatuck, great-grandchildren, Logan, Cameron, Lily and Tabitha as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen A. Verrinder, son-in-law, James Verrinder and her sister, Donna Mullholland. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and physical distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering. On Thursday, her funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Robert Hoyt, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to Teen Challenge at www.tcconnecticut.org. To sign Phyllis's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved