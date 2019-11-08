New Haven Register Obituaries
Tommaselli, Phyllis "Cookie"
Phyllis "Cookie" DePoto Tommaselli, 81, beloved wife of Frank M. "Butch" Tommaselli, Sr. of New Haven passed away November 7, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Tricia Tommaselli of North Haven and Frank M. (Jane) Tommaselli, Jr. of Wallingford. Cherished grandmother of Joseph and Melanie Perillo and Frank J. (Kristen) and Jessica Tommaselli. Caring great-grandmother of Mia and Nathan Tommaselli and Kylie Perillo. Cookie was born in New Haven on August 16, 1938 a daughter of the late John A. and Caroline Garguilo DePoto. She also leaves a sister, Annette Celano of North Haven and brothers, Ronald (Sandra) DePoto of Middlefield and John A. (Traci) DePoto, Jr. of East Haven and several nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement Cookie worked for the former New Haven Savings Bank for many years.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven Monday morning at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 9:30-11:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org. Sign Cookie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
