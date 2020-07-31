Vece, Phyllis

Phyllis Vece of Branford died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. Phyllis was born May 21, 1931 in New Haven, daughter of the late Anthony and Maria Merola Constantinople. She worked at Harco until her retirement in 1993. Phyllis was an animal lover, especially her cats and her dog, Jack. She was a fan of horror movies and she was a huge Luke Bryan fan, attending many of his concerts with her son.

She is survived by her son James (Maria) Vece of Branford; her grandsons, Christopher (Jessica) Vece and Matthew (Alison) Vece; her great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Avery, Peyton, Giovanni, and Dylan. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Constantinople, and Adrian Chavarry, and her dear friend, Sandy. Her family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Kim and the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital, and the VNA Hospice staff for their compassionate care given to Phyllis during her illness.

Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Monday morning at 10:00 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford at 10:30. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. All social distancing guidelines are in effect. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Road, North Branford, CT 06471.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store