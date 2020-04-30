New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Bertini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Villano Bertini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Villano Bertini Obituary
Bertini, Phyllis Villano
Entered into rest, April 26, Phyllis Villano Bertini, 97; wife of the late Nino Bertini; born March 28, 1923 daughter of the late John and Clara Villano. She was the mother of Joyce (Lawrence) Clemente, Alphonse Casanova and Linda (Domenic) Varriale and also survived by 10 granchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son John Casanova, siblings Alfred, James, Domenic and John Villano and Agnes Nastri. Private services and entombment were held in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a later date. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -