Bertini, Phyllis Villano
Entered into rest, April 26, Phyllis Villano Bertini, 97; wife of the late Nino Bertini; born March 28, 1923 daughter of the late John and Clara Villano. She was the mother of Joyce (Lawrence) Clemente, Alphonse Casanova and Linda (Domenic) Varriale and also survived by 10 granchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son John Casanova, siblings Alfred, James, Domenic and John Villano and Agnes Nastri. Private services and entombment were held in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a later date. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020