Seton, Phyllis Z.
Phyllis Z. Seton, 98, loving wife of the late Fenmore R. Seton, passed away on August 8, 2019 at her home at Evergreen Woods in North Branford. She was born in Manhattan on September 10, 1920 to the late Joseph and Anne Zimmerman. Phyllis leaves her devoted daughter Diana (Dinny) Seton Wakerley and her husband Charles of Hamden, her two grandsons Christopher Adams and his wife Denise of Salt Lake City, and James Adams and his wife Annie of Hamden, great-granddaughters Zoe, Sierra, Emilia, and Aila Adams, sister-in-law Suzanne Seton, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of Phyllis's life will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492, The Phyllis Z. Seton Fund for Women and Girls at the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, 70 Audubon St., New Haven, CT 06510, or to a . To read her full obituary online, or to share a condolence with Phyllis's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019