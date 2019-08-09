New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Seton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Z. Seton


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Z. Seton Obituary
Seton, Phyllis Z.
Phyllis Z. Seton, 98, loving wife of the late Fenmore R. Seton, passed away on August 8, 2019 at her home at Evergreen Woods in North Branford. She was born in Manhattan on September 10, 1920 to the late Joseph and Anne Zimmerman. Phyllis leaves her devoted daughter Diana (Dinny) Seton Wakerley and her husband Charles of Hamden, her two grandsons Christopher Adams and his wife Denise of Salt Lake City, and James Adams and his wife Annie of Hamden, great-granddaughters Zoe, Sierra, Emilia, and Aila Adams, sister-in-law Suzanne Seton, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of Phyllis's life will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492, The Phyllis Z. Seton Fund for Women and Girls at the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, 70 Audubon St., New Haven, CT 06510, or to a . To read her full obituary online, or to share a condolence with Phyllis's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now