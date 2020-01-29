|
Mastroianni, Placido
Placido Mastroianni entered eternal life on January 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Ida Eligio Mastroianni. Father of Giovanni (Maria) Mastroianni, Annamaria (Erik) Forselius and the late Marcello Mastroianni. Father-in-law of Nicole Mastroianni. Brother of Mario Mastroianni and the late Antonio Mastroianni, Palmina Mastroianni, Augusto Mastroianni and Raffaella Matarazzo. Loving "Nonno" of Christian, Brianna, Alessandra, Ava, Hans, Gianna, Nils, Emerson and Joseph. Placido was born in Amorosi, Provincia di Benevento, Italy. He immigrated to the United States at the young age of sixteen all by himself. He worked for over 60 years as a barber/hairstylist and his shop was "Placido's Haircutting Salon" on Whalley Avenue in New Haven. Some of his accolades include being awarded the "Ambassador of Whalley Avenue". He was the unofficial "psychiatrist" on Whalley Avenue, a consultant on the psychology of haircutting. So much so that his motto of "Where Less is More" was titled and featured in an article in a Yale University Magazine, The New Journal, written by Andrew McCreary. Placido was often quoted stating "Less hair on their head but a lot on their minds". His countless advice left an indelible imprint on many of his longtime customers, who included prominent citizens such as US Senators and Mayors. He toured multiple talk shows and was a guest speaker on "The Sally Jessy Raphael Show" to discuss the book "Being Sick Well" by Jeffrey Boyd in which a chapter spoke of how to live life more dignified while being sick, in which Placido mastered. He was an avid bocce player, longtime member of the Hamden league. Truly enjoyed watching and cheering on his Italian Napoli soccer team. He found most joy spending quality time with his family and sharing his life experience with his cherished grandchildren. He was an incredibly talented gardener and had a strong passion for making his homemade wine. He was also a highly skilled connoisseur of wild mushrooms. Picking and foraging edible mushrooms from trees for years and never getting sick. His strong-will, solid work ethic, and determination to never give up set an exemplary precedent that one can only hope to achieve.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 2-6pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, Whitfield St. Guilford. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Placido's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 31, 2020