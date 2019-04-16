New Haven Register Obituaries
Zwirlein, Priscilla
Entered into rest, April 14, 2019, Priscilla Zwirlein; formerly of New Haven; born March 2, 1941, daughter of the late Frank and Florence Caley Gates. She had worked as an auditor at IBM for many years and is survived by several cousins and their families.
Private services and burial in Evergreen Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of her arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019
