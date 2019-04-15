Mazzaro, Prisco J.

Prisco John Mazzaro, age 75 of Guilford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 12, 2019 at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. He leaves behind his beloved wife Kim (DeFrancesco) Mazzaro. Prisco was born in New Haven on July 28, 1943 to the late Salvatore and Theresa (Deluca) Mazzaro. After graduating from West Haven High School, he attended University of New Haven to pursue a business degree. Prisco worked as a meat cutter for over 50 years before retiring from Stop & Shop where he had a strong voice as an advocate for UFCW Local 371. He enjoyed going to flea markets, tag sales, and watching Star Wars with his wife and children. He was a great cook and loved cooking for the holidays. He was a huge Giants Football and UCONN Basketball fan. Prisco was a true family man, and loved vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Disney with them. He was a devoted husband and father, he will be sadly missed. In addition to his wife of 32 years he is survived by his two children Meghan and Ryan Mazzaro both of Guilford, and a brother Salvatore Mazzaro of North Haven. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Mazzaro. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford Wednesday, April 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be held Thursday at the Zion Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit

