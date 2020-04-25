Home

Gamache, R. Carol
R. Carol Gamache, 86, wife of 63 years to Robert P. Gamache of Wallingford, passed away April 15, 2020. Mother of James (Denise) Gamache of Wallingford, Gary Gamache of North Branford, and David Gamache of Wallingford. Grandmother of Matthew Gamache of Boston and the late Kevin Gamache. She was also predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Carol was born in New Haven on May 1, 1933, a daughter of the late Max and Lillian Francis Zappe, and resided in North Haven for over 50 years, where she and Bob raised their three sons.
Funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the , . Please send her family a condolence at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
