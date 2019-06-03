D'Amato, Rachael

Rachael D'Amato of New Haven died peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on November 15, 1949 to the late Nicholas and Yolanda Carrano D'Amato. Rachael loved being with her family and doing word search and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the St. Andrew the Apostle ladies Society. Rachael is the sister of Andrea (Gerard) DeLucia and loving aunt of Nicole DeLucia who was the light of her life. Rachael's family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the 10th floor MICUA for going above and beyond to care for her.

Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, www.vitas.com, or the St. Andrew Ladies Scholarship, 515 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Share a memory and sign Rachael's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019