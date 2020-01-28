|
|
Lowman, Rachael O.L.
Rachael O.L. Lowman, 82, of West Haven, departed this life on January 21, 2020. Ms. Lowman was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Amos Locklear and Rachael Smiling Locklear. Prior to retiring, she was employed at the former U.S. Motors and Emerson Electric Company as a Customer Service Representative; and had also been employed by People's Bank's Credit Card Division. She leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Cynthia, Michelle and Kym Lowman; a son, Clarence Lowman, Jr.; two sisters, Stella Brockenberry and Barbara Cypress; her former spouse, Clarence Lowman, Sr.; god-sister, Doris Chadwick; a god-brother, Thomas Chadwick; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Locklear; sister, Geneva Giles; and her god-sister, Maxine Henderson.
A celebration of Ms. Lowman's life and legacy will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Paul U.A.M.E. Church, 1267 Chapel St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020