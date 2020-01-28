New Haven Register Obituaries
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Paul U.A.M.E. Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Paul U.A.M.E. Church
1267 Chapel St.
New Haven, CT
Rachael O.L. Lowman


1937 - 2020
Rachael O.L. Lowman Obituary
Lowman, Rachael O.L.
Rachael O.L. Lowman, 82, of West Haven, departed this life on January 21, 2020. Ms. Lowman was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Amos Locklear and Rachael Smiling Locklear. Prior to retiring, she was employed at the former U.S. Motors and Emerson Electric Company as a Customer Service Representative; and had also been employed by People's Bank's Credit Card Division. She leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Cynthia, Michelle and Kym Lowman; a son, Clarence Lowman, Jr.; two sisters, Stella Brockenberry and Barbara Cypress; her former spouse, Clarence Lowman, Sr.; god-sister, Doris Chadwick; a god-brother, Thomas Chadwick; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Locklear; sister, Geneva Giles; and her god-sister, Maxine Henderson.
A celebration of Ms. Lowman's life and legacy will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Paul U.A.M.E. Church, 1267 Chapel St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
