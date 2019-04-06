|
|
Gaudino, Rachel
Rachel Carbone Gaudino, 95, of Milford, formerly of New Haven and Bridgeport passed away on March 31, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Loving mother of Valerie (Ronald) Suhanosky Sr. of Milford. Grandmother of Ron Suhanosky Jr. and Kristine Suhanosky, both of MA, and Lauren Suhanosky of Milford. Great-grandmother of Vivian, Marcella and Roman Suhanosky. Sister of the late Frank and Salvatore Carbone. Rachel was born in New Haven on July 1, 1923 daughter of the late Anthony C. and Rose D'Antonio Carbone. Prior to her retirement Rachel was a time keeper for 37 years for the former Remington Rand Shaver.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Interment will be private. Sign Rachel's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019