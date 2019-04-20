Migliaro, Rachel Grace



Rachel Grace Cinque Migliaro, 98, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, at her home in Madison. She leaves behind her only son Joseph, who was extremely devoted to her, and her daughter-in-law Mary. An aunt to many nieces and nephews, Debbie, Paul and Laurie Costello were of great comfort to her during her last decade. Born in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Dominic and Theresa (Granitto) Cinque in January 1921, she always celebrated two birthdays, the first date of the home delivery and two days later when the birth certificate was officially filed at City Hall. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Migliaro, Sr. to whom she was married for 52 years. Although she was the oldest sibling, she had to say goodbye to her sisters, Theresa (Terry) Costello, Celia Talnose and brothers John and Joseph whom she missed until the day she died. She was especially proud of her Italian heritage. She loved to cook and did so until age 94, when she left the stove on and got caught. Bottling her pickled eggplant was a favorite annual task and she was known for trays of lasagna and ham pies at Easter.

Over the last 35 years, she settled in Madison and was a member of the Empty Nesters Club where she enjoyed many friendships. Donations in her memory may be made to Salvation Army New Haven Food Pantry-450 George St., New Haven, CT 06511 or St. Mary's Church of the Visitation-54 Grove St., Clinton, CT 06413.

Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church of Visitation, 54 Grove Street, Clinton on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 am. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit:

