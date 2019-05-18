New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
385 Townsend Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Granucci, Rae Ellen
Rae Ellen Carrano Granucci of East Haven died peacefully on May 16, 2019 in Yale New Haven - St. Raphael Campus. She was the wife of the late Ralph Granucci. Born in New Haven on August 11, 1949 to the late Matthew S. and Angelina D'Auria Carrano, she worked as a mortgage closer for several companies. Rae Ellen was an Avon representative for many years, received the President's Award almost every year and was an avid New York Yankees fan. She was the mother of Matthew (Robin) Stobierski, sister of Mary Ann (Carl) Saviello and grandmother to John Jr. and Christina Gannon. She was very close to her nieces Jennifer (Ken) McIntyre and Corinne (Dan) Tuozzo and nephew Carl (Melissa) Saviello and is also survived by 7 great-nephews, a great-niece and her beloved dog Jeter Joseph. Rae Ellen's family would like to thank Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods and Yale - St. Raphael's MICU for the wonderful care they gave her.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 5-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven, Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial will follow in Northford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Haven Animal Shelter. Share a memory and sign Rae Ellen's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019
