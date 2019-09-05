|
|
Gogliettino, Rae M. "Dolly"
Gogliettino, Rae M. "Dolly" of 890 Greenway Road in Woodbridge passed away peacefully at The CT Hospice on Sept. 4, 2019.
Born in New Haven, Feb. 11, 1942 to Mary Lucente Cimino and the late Pasquale Cimino.
She was the Devoted Mother of Deborah (Vinny and Jane Siena) Siena, Michael Gogliettino and the late William (Debbie) Kaminsky Jr.
Loving Sister of Nicholas (Ronnie), Alfonse (Phonsie) and Dolores (DeDe) Cimino. Cherished Niece of Renold and Elsie Capocasale. Wife of the late Joseph Gogliettino and late ex-husband William Kaminsky Sr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dolly expressed such love and positive energy to everyone she met during her lifetime. She touched so many with her "honey bunch" greeting and will be truly missed. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 7, 2019