More Obituaries for Rae Mortali
Rae (Raffaela) Mortali

Rae (Raffaela) Mortali Obituary
Mortali, Rae (Raffaela)
Rae (Raffaela) Arichello Mortali, 94, of New Haven, died peacefully on April 26, 2019. She was the widow of Anthony E. Mortali. Mrs. Mortali was born in New Haven November 5, 1924 a daughter of the late Vincent and Millie Yondily Arichello. She worked for First National Bank as a teller for many years until her retirement. Rae is survived by her sons, Anthony J. (Sandy) and Joseph J. (Rene) Mortali; sisters, Nancy Burke and Frances Raffone; grandchildren Michelle (William) DeLucia, Anthony (Carissa), Michael, Joseph, and Alicia Mortali; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Lucas DeLucia. Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by brothers, John, Pat, Joe, and Anthony Torlish; and her sister Lucy Benevento. Funeral from the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (Cor. Dwight), New Haven Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, Washington Ave., New Haven at 11:00. Friends and family may call at the Funeral Home prior to her funeral from 8:30 - 10:30. Interment with her husband in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2019
